Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 October, 2021, 9:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Markets fall as inflation, default fears compound virus worries

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

HONG KONG, Oct 6: Asian and European markets fell Wednesday as a strong lead from Wall Street was overshadowed by ongoing worries about rising inflation and tighter monetary policy, a possible US debt default the Delta coronavirus variant.
The rally enjoyed across equities for more than a year has met a roadblock in recent months as supply chain problems and a surge in energy prices caused by a recovery in demand has led to a sustained spike in inflation.
That has put increasing pressure on central banks around the world to wind in the ultra-loose monetary policies put in place last year to battle the impact of the pandemic, which have been key to the rebound in the global economy as well as markets.
And investors are not happy, with some now warning that continuously high prices combined with signs that global growth is slowing could lead to a period of stagflation.
The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to soon announce it will begin cutting back its massive bond-buying programme, with interest rates possibly rising as soon as next year.
Other central banks have also hinted at moves soon or have already acted.
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced a first rate rise in seven years, joining the banks of South Korea and Norway.
A healthy study showing a forecast-beating improvement in the US services sector in September added to the argument for the Fed to act.
"The survey revealed business activity and new orders continued to rise at a solid pace in September, pointing to the US economy's solid resilience notwithstanding the Delta Covid wave and supporting the view the Fed will likely announce a... tapering plan at its next meeting early in November," said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.
Wall Street's three main indexes rallied Tuesday, the day after a painful rout, but Asia was unable to follow suit.
Tokyo fell for an eighth straight session, while Hong Kong, Seoul, Sydney, Wellington, Mumbai, Bangkok and Taipei were also well in the red.
But Singapore, Manila, and Jakarta posted gains. Shanghai remained closed until Friday for a holiday.
London, Paris and Frankfurt were deep in negative territory in morning trade, while US futures also sank. There were warnings of more fluctuations to come.
"For the last five or six months we've entered a period of kind of a mini-cycle in the US where you've got a changing Fed regime, and we are at the extended end of a recovery," Kieran Calder, of Union Bancaire Privee, told Bloomberg Television.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL Shariah awareness programme held
UCB wins JP Morgan quality recognition award
Community Bank holds its 26th board meeting
Telegram added record 70m users after Facebook outage
bKash offers up to 25pc cashback on Puja shopping
US-Bangla Airlines to launch Dhaka-Male flights from Nov 19
India's wheat exports could quadruple to 8-year high
Textile millers hint at raising yarn prices in November


Latest News
1st malaria vaccine approved by WHO
Zuckerberg says he's 'proud of everything' Facebook does
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
Prohibited nets seized in Bhurungamari
Three members of a family Killed in electrocution
Journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister on 5-day remand
BNP should forget about election-time govt: Quader
Papon elected as BCB president again
Australia ends asylum detention in Papua New Guinea
21 more die of Covid in Bangladesh, 703 new cases identified
Most Read News
Endangered important southwest rivers
Addressing deceptive advertising
Long separated friends reunite in frenzy of emotions
Lightning kills two
DMD of AB Bank arrested on charge of fraud
PM orders to bring culprits to task
ECNEC okays Tk 1,435.89 crore for Tangail-Delduar Highway upgradation
‘Skills development imperative for Inclusive growth’
‘Taliban defeated US forces in Afghanistan’
FDI rose by 95 pc to $295m in July-August
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft