Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 October, 2021, 9:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Berger introduces locally made acrylic paints

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Business Desk

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd. (BPBL) has launched the first-ever artists' acrylic paint made in Bangladesh, titled - "Berger Artista."
The leading paints solution brand has opted to inspire creativity and support the young, talented artists of the country with this introduction of cost-efficient acrylic paints with a variant of 7 elementary shades.
Many local artists, despite blooming with ideas, cannot produce more than 2-3 paintings in a year because of the high price of imported paints, says a press release.
With their new "Berger Artista" acrylic line, Berger has now enabled all the artists' potentials to roam limitless, minus the stress of breaking the bank! With the 7 shades - Titanium White, Black, Cobalt Blue, Viridian Green, Cadmium Yellow, Yellow Ochre and Vermilion - more and more paintings with superior and long-lasting quality shall now be encouraged.
General Manager (Marketing) of BPBL, AKM Sadeque Nawaj emphasized on the inspiring aspect of this pioneering acrylic paint series that is manufactured locally. "The Berger Artista series aims to develop a unique dimension to the creativity of artists across the country. We have launched this new product in the market with the vision to be the partner in creativity for the ambitious artists, eliminating their concerns regarding the availing and measured uses of paints due to high-price,"0 he commented.
"Berger Artista" can be used by children as well. The commendable acrylic paints can be applied on surfaces like paper, canvas, wall and wooden surface (after primer application).






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL Shariah awareness programme held
UCB wins JP Morgan quality recognition award
Community Bank holds its 26th board meeting
Telegram added record 70m users after Facebook outage
bKash offers up to 25pc cashback on Puja shopping
US-Bangla Airlines to launch Dhaka-Male flights from Nov 19
India's wheat exports could quadruple to 8-year high
Textile millers hint at raising yarn prices in November


Latest News
1st malaria vaccine approved by WHO
Zuckerberg says he's 'proud of everything' Facebook does
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
Prohibited nets seized in Bhurungamari
Three members of a family Killed in electrocution
Journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister on 5-day remand
BNP should forget about election-time govt: Quader
Papon elected as BCB president again
Australia ends asylum detention in Papua New Guinea
21 more die of Covid in Bangladesh, 703 new cases identified
Most Read News
Endangered important southwest rivers
Addressing deceptive advertising
Long separated friends reunite in frenzy of emotions
Lightning kills two
DMD of AB Bank arrested on charge of fraud
PM orders to bring culprits to task
ECNEC okays Tk 1,435.89 crore for Tangail-Delduar Highway upgradation
‘Skills development imperative for Inclusive growth’
‘Taliban defeated US forces in Afghanistan’
FDI rose by 95 pc to $295m in July-August
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft