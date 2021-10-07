Stocks edge up amid volatility

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up amid choppy trade on Wednesday.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE edged up by 19.66 points or 0.26 per cent to t 7,351 points after adding 3.85 points in the previous day. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips advanced 9.69 points to 2,787 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 5.82 points to 1,600 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE also rose to Tk 26.81 billion, 14 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 23.52 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 374 issues traded, 231 closed lower, 112 higher and 31 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The state-run Power Grid Company was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.95 per cent while Aman Feed was the day's worst loser, plunging by 8.95 per cent.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 81 points to 21,514 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 49 points 12,922 at close..

Of the issues traded, 196 declined, 102 advanced and 27 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 25.79 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 1.16 billion.











