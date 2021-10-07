Video
PHP Ship Breaking wins Maritime Award

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Staff Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP flanked by Shipping State Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury MP, Parliamentary Shipping Standing Committee Chairman Major (Retd.) Rafiqul Islam Bir Uttam MP and others, handing over Maritime Award-2021 to the founding Chairman of the PHP family Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman at a hotel in the capital to celebrate on Wednesday.



CHATTOGRAM, October 6: PHP Ship Breaking and Recycling Industries Limited has received the Maritime Award-2021 for special contribution in the shipping sector.
The award was handed over by Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP as the chief guest to the founding Chairman of the PHP family Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman at an event held at a hotel in the capital to celebrate 'World Naval Day 2021'.
PHP Green Shipyard Managing Director (MD) Mohammad Zahirul Islam Rinku, State Minister of Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Shipping Major (Retd.) Rafiqul Islam Bir Uttam MP were also present the function.
Awards were given in five categories for special contribution in the shipping sector under the Ministry of Shipping. Sufi Mizanur Rahman said: "We are overwhelmed, happy and proud to receive the award. We have developed this industry in the same way as the foreign companies. Today we have been able to achieve dignity in the world court.
"The honor we have received today has increased our responsibility. We are ready to work harder to protect the dignity of our country in the future. We hope that one day we will turn 'Golden Bengal' into 'Diamond Bengal", he added.
Shipping Secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, Director General of the Department of Shipping Commodore AZM Jalal Uddin, President of Bangladesh Ocean Ship Owners Association Azam J Chowdhury Also present on the occasion.


