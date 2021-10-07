Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 October, 2021, 9:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD seeks consultancy for 100 MW solar plant

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

Bangladesh's Rural Power Company Limited is seeking a consultant for a 100 MW solar field planned in its northern district of Jamalpur. The project, approved by the executive committee of the National Economic Council headed by prime minister Sheikh Hasina, will be majority funded with Indian credit.
Applicants for the contract must have worked on supervising the development of a solar project with a generation capacity of at least 25 MW within the last 10 years, on the basis of a single contract, and to have included supervision of construction of an electricity transmission line of at least 132 kV and 10 km. Consultants can also bid as part of a consortium as long as the lead partner has experience of preparing tender documents and design, review, and approval services.
The successful consultant will have to review a project feasibility study drawn up by Dhaka-based EQMS Consulting Limited; prepare drawing design specifications of an engineering, procurement and construction tender document for the 100 MW solar plant and 132 kV, double circuit transmission line; and supervise the transmission line and substation installation works, among other duties. The deadline for bids is on October 24.
The Indian government will reportedly supply $131 million of soft loans towards the estimated $177 million cost of the 325-acre solar project, planned chiefly on Ministry of Land-owned fallow fields near the Jamuna river.
The government of Bangladesh will directly contribute $40 million to the project with the state-owned Rural Power Company supplying a further $5.9 million.
The plant is due to come online in December 23 and government officials have stated the authorities are planning a second, Chinese-backed 100 MW solar site nearby.
Rural Power Company MD Abdus Sabur said the Jamuna river project will generate electricity for the nearby districts of Mymensingh and Dhaka.
Bangladesh has around 775.84 MW of clean power generation capacity, around 3% of its power mix, and aims to source 40% of its electricity from renewables by 2050.        -pv magazine


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL Shariah awareness programme held
UCB wins JP Morgan quality recognition award
Community Bank holds its 26th board meeting
Telegram added record 70m users after Facebook outage
bKash offers up to 25pc cashback on Puja shopping
US-Bangla Airlines to launch Dhaka-Male flights from Nov 19
India's wheat exports could quadruple to 8-year high
Textile millers hint at raising yarn prices in November


Latest News
1st malaria vaccine approved by WHO
Zuckerberg says he's 'proud of everything' Facebook does
PM calls on President at Bangabhaban
Prohibited nets seized in Bhurungamari
Three members of a family Killed in electrocution
Journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister on 5-day remand
BNP should forget about election-time govt: Quader
Papon elected as BCB president again
Australia ends asylum detention in Papua New Guinea
21 more die of Covid in Bangladesh, 703 new cases identified
Most Read News
Endangered important southwest rivers
Addressing deceptive advertising
Long separated friends reunite in frenzy of emotions
Lightning kills two
DMD of AB Bank arrested on charge of fraud
PM orders to bring culprits to task
ECNEC okays Tk 1,435.89 crore for Tangail-Delduar Highway upgradation
‘Skills development imperative for Inclusive growth’
‘Taliban defeated US forces in Afghanistan’
FDI rose by 95 pc to $295m in July-August
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft