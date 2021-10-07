Video
BD to explore manpower market in Romania: Momen

Published : Thursday, 7 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh will explore the manpower market in Romania, a new spot for overseas jobseekers in the European country, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said at a press briefing on Wednesday.
Prior to his scheduled official visit to Romania for attending Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference, the Foreign Minister said Bangladesh missions are working relentlessly to explore job market for skill and non-skill workers of the country so that the overseas employment opportunities for Bangladeshi workers do not shrink.
"We want to solidify the bi-lateral relation with Romania, presently, more than thousand people are working there, we are hopeful about it as the Romanian government wants to sit with us over the issue," Dr AK Abdul Momen said.
Romania is a country located at the crossroads of central, eastern, and southeastern Europe has a good bi-lateral tie with Bangladesh. Just two years back it sent a demand note for 91 skilled workers such as masons, plumbers, welders and electricians from Bangladesh.
Diplomatic efforts are also going on vigorously for exploring new labour markets in new countries as part of its efforts to export manpower to alternative labour markets.
As per the Bangladesh Bank's statistics, the country received $1871.49 million in July, $1810.10 million in August and $1726.29 in million in September in 2021. The figures show a declining trend.
After the fall in remittance earnings, many analysts apprehend if the downward trend continues, the country's foreign exchange reserve may witness a decline.
 "Now their demand is increasing as they (Romania) found Bangladeshi workers are loyal and hardworking," the Foreign Minister said.
He also said if the job market is explored properly, a significant number of Bangladeshi youths can get employment there.
Currently, job scope has shrunk in the traditional markets. In this situation Romania can be a good option for overseas job seekers especially those who have job skills.
Considering its potential, they are working to explore jobs properly; he said and hoped that Bangladesh will get more demand from the European country in coming days.


