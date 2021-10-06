Video
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021
Mohibullah was killed ‘as he wanted Rohingyas to return to Myanmar’

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Mamunur Rashid with Farhad Iqbal

Cox's Bazar, Oct 5: Mohibullah, a high-profile figurehead for the Rohingyas encouraged ordinary Rohingyas to return to their country Myanmar the way they entered into Bangladesh by the end of October this year.   
He was the top leader of the displaced Rohingyas in Bangladesh and working for their repatriation to their country Myanmar with legal rights.
Nasima, wife of Mohibullah, told journalists that he used to tell his followers that 'better days were coming. Every Rohingya must be ready to go back to Myanmar.'
Nur Alam, a refugee at the Lambasia Rohingya camp told journalists, "Mohibullah, gave us hope of a dignified return to Myanmar, with our rights ensured. We were getting united under his leadership when international conspiracy removed him from the scene."
Mohibullah was in favour of repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar. He encouraged ordinary Rohingyas at 31 camps of Kutupalong to
return to their homeland by the end of October. That's why he became an enemy of the anti-repatriation forces.
Mohibullah - a high-profile figurehead for the nearly one million-strong Muslim minority Rohingyas of Myanmar- was killed by gunmen late on Wednesday in one of the sprawling camps in Cox's Bazar district.
Several sources confirmed although Mohibullah used to live in undisclosed places and hideouts most of the time on the ill-fated day he came to the place where he was tragically killed.
Experts think that security forces failed to protect the Rohingya leader despite knowing that his life was at risk. He had received several death threats in the past, especially following a gathering of more than 200,000 refugees in Cox's Bazar to observe the Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day on August 25 in 2019.  
Six Rohingya men have been arrested so far over the killing of Mohibullah, according to police, who were also probing links to a militant group called the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA). ARSA has, however, denied any responsibility for the murder.
Experts believe Mohibullah's nonviolent and democratic approach to solving the Rohingya crisis angered groups that were keen on maintaining armed resistance as an option to solve the crisis.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Abdul Momen said in a statement that 'vested' interests were responsible for the killing, as Mohibullah had wanted to return to Myanmar. "The killers of Mohibullah must be brought to justice," said Momen.



