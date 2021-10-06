Sub-committee formed to see if new law needed

The high-profile committee, formed by the Commerce Ministry to make recommendations for bringing discipline in the e-commerce sector, has formed a sub-committee to suggest whether a new law is needed or amendments of the existing laws is enough for the work.

The decision was taken in the first meeting of the 16-member high level committee held in the Commerce Ministry at the

Secretariat on Tuesday in presence of the representatives from 16 important ministries, departments and private sector trade bodies.

Commerce Ministry Additional Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman, also head of the committee, chaired the meeting.

While briefing media after the meeting, Shafiquzzaman said the high level body opined that formation of a new law might not be needed, but a little amendment to the existing laws will be enough to streamline the errant e-commerce business in the country.

"Most of the representatives at the meeting suggested amending the existing laws - the National Consumer Rights Protection Law, Bangladesh Competition Commission Law and Digital Security Act (DSA) - to streamline the e-commerce business now," he said.

A sub-committee has been formed to recommend whether a new law is needed or amendments to the existing laws are enough to protect interests of the consumers and merchants, he said, adding that the sub-committee was given one month to submit its report with recommendations.

In this situation, it would be clear after a month whether a new law would be enacted or the existing laws would be made time befitting incorporating the provisions to control the e-commerce business, he added.

He said that if the sub-committee suggests amending the laws, steps would be taken. Otherwise initiative to promulgate new law would be taken. Formation of an e-commerce authority would also depend on their recommendations.

"Usually, it takes time to form an authority, as approvals of the Public Administration and Finance Ministry are needed to form an authority. Until then, the Digital Commerce Cell under the Commerce Ministry would be strengthened amending the law," he said.

On September 28, the Commerce Ministry formed the 16-member committee led by its Additional Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman as convener and Deputy Secretary of Central Digital Commerce Cell Muhammad Sayeed Ali as member secretary to recommend how to bring discipline in the e-commerce sector.





















