People will vote for BNP to escape AL oppression, Fakhrul says replying to PM

In response to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remarks "Why and who will vote for the BNP", BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "People will vote for the BNP to escape Awami League's oppression."

The BNP Secretary General said this at a press conference at the party chairperson's office in Gulshan on Tuesday.

"People will vote for the BNP to save them," Fakhrul Islam said and added, "There is no security of life and livelihood of the people of the country. Fear and panic spread all around and people are restless."

BNP Secretary General added, "They came to power to feed Tk 10 per kg of rice. But now people buy Tk 70 per kg of rice. They also promised to provide fertilizer to the farmer free of cost. Fertilizer prices also are skyrocketing. Awami League cannot keep any of their commitments. That's why people will vote BNP to ensure secure life."

told journalistss, "Most of the factories have closed down due to the government's failure to provide economic packages. As a result many have lost their jobs."

The BNP Secretary General said, "BNP is the only party that gave a little peace to the people of the country."

Mentioning that the elections will not be fair under the Awami League government, Mirza Fakhrul said AL went on strike for 163 days in 1996 over the caretaker government. That is why Begum Khaleda Zia added the provisions of the caretaker government to the constitution.

The Awami League government then removed it from the constitution and arranged for voting through elected representatives.

Fakhrul said, "Today all the people of the world know, Awami League cannot return to power in elections held under a neutral government. That is why they want to keep the election provision under the party government."

Commenting that the people of this country will agitate for the caretaker government, Fakhrul said, "The people of this country have protested for the caretaker government before and will do so again."

Fakhrul also said, "We are making it clear that, there will be no elections under the Awami League government and the people will not accept elections like 2014 or 2018."

Fakhrul said that EVMs would be used in 150 constituencies in the next elections to deceive the people of their voting rights.











