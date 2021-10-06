Verdict on SK Sinha graft case deferred to Oct 21

A Dhaka court deferred the delivery of the verdict in a graft case filed against former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha (SK Sinha) and 10 others to October 21.

Acting Judge Ali Hossain of Special Judge (Court-4) fixed the deferment date as

the trial court judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam Khan went on leave.

The 10 other accused except SK Sinha are AKM Shamim, Gazi Salahuddin, Swapan Kumar Roy, Md Lutful Haque, Md Shahjahan, Niranjan Chandra Saha, Shafiuddin Askary Ahmed, Ranjit Chandra Saha, Santri Roy and Mahbubul Haque Chisty alias Babul Chisty.

Among the accused, Shamim, Salahuddin, Swapan, Lutful, Shahjahan and Niranjan are now on bail, while Mahbubul is now behind bars.

Accused SK Sinha, Shafiuddin, Ranjit and Santri -- have been absconding since filing the graft case.

On July 10 in 2019, ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain filed the case with its Integrated District Office-1 in Dhaka.

On December 8 the same year, ACC Director Md Benjir Ahammad, also the investigation officer of the case submitted the Charge Sheet against the accused. On August 13 last year, the court framed charges against them. During the trial, 21 prosecution witnesses testified before the court. Justice Sinha resigned on November 11in 2017 from abroad. He is now in the USA.







