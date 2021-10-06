UN chief: Unchecked debt ‘dagger through heart’ for global recovery

NEW YORK, Oct 5: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that if left unchecked debt distress in the world's most vulnerable countries would be "a dagger through the heart of global recovery" from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The international community has taken a few positive steps, but it is time for a quantum leap in support," Guterres said, speaking at the opening of the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development in Barbados.

As of mid-2021, over half of the world's poorest countries "are in external debt distress, or at risk of it," World Bank President David Malpass said last week.

The International Monetary Fund in August approved a $650 billion allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) - the fund's unit of exchange backed by dollars, euros, yen, sterling and yuan. Guterres pushed for a substantial re-allocation of unused SDRs - "not a symbolic one" - to vulnerable countries.

He also called for G20's Debt Service Suspension

Initiative to be extended into next year and made available to all countries that need it, including middle-income countries, for a comprehensive strategy around reforming the international debt architecture and for private finance to help fill the gap.

"We know suspending debt payments will not be enough in many countries. They will need effective debt relief, involving both public and private creditors," Guterres said.

"It is deeply unfair that rich countries can borrow cheaply and spend their way to recovery - while low- and middle-income countries struggle to keep their economies afloat," he said.

The G20 members, United Nations system, and international financial institutions should work together with the Organisation for Economic Co operation and Development (OECD) to follow through on the recent progress towards a global framework for corporate taxation. It's time to move to implementation, and ensure that taxes benefit people in places where economic activity actually happens - in communities, not distant boardrooms.

The third challenge is to reignite the engines of trade and investment, and ensure they benefit the poorest countries. COVID 19 has put the brakes on the contribution of trade to economic growth. The trade to GDP ratio remains below pre pandemic levels. The pandemic also derailed investment, with foreign direct investment plunging by 35 per cent last year. And in its current state, the global trade system remains heavily stacked against the poorest countries. They are victims of unfair trade rules and barriers, unpredictable commodity prices, outdated infrastructure and transportation systems, and lack of access to digital tools.

We need open and fair trade rules, so all countries can compete on a level playing field no matter their position on the development ladder. We also need to help developing countries modernize their infrastructure and trade flows, reducing costs and increasing efficiencies. This is vital to support their transition to green economies grounded in sustainable and renewable energy. It includes modernizing transportation - especially the shipping industry, which transports 80 per cent of global merchandise. Automation and digital solutions can reduce bottlenecks and help this vital industry decarbonize.

Which brings me to the fourth major challenge facing us: the need to build a global green economy. Small island developing States like Barbados are looking to the future with worry. And increasingly, to the global community with a cynical eye. For good reason. They hear the words, but do not see the actions behind them. We often act as if we have another planet waiting for us. We don't.

A green and resilient recovery means committing to net zero emissions by mid century. More ambitious 2030 climate and biodiversity plans - COP26 [Twenty sixth Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change] in Glasgow must keep the 1.5 degree Celsius goal of the Paris Agreement alive. No new coal plants. Phasing out subsidies for fossil fuels and polluting industries. Putting a price on carbon, and channelling that back to schools, hospitals, social protections and job creation. And supporting developing countries as they make the shift to green economies - by implementing the promise to provide at least $100 billion every year from the developed countries.

For countries like Barbados on the front lines of the climate crisis, adapting and building resilience is not a luxury - it is an urgent priority. Right now, adaptation remains the neglected half of the climate equation, accounting for only 25 per cent of climate finance in support of developing countries. Small island developing States only receive a fraction of the funding that goes to developing countries for adaptation - less than 2 per cent in 2019. Small island developing countries, the most impacted by climate change, received less than 2 per cent in 2019 of the support to the developing countries. So, today, I repeat my call to donors and multilateral development banks to allocate at least 50 per cent of their climate support towards adaptation and resilience.

We need leadership. Countries cannot wait for others to make the first move. Developed and developing countries alike have a responsibility to act. The fossil fuel economy is itself becoming a fossil, one that has left its imprint on our Earth for too long. It's time to shift our support to building a sustainable green economy.

As Prime Minister Mottley reminded the world in her stirring address at the General Assembly last week: "We have the means to give every adult a vaccine. And we have the means to invest in protecting the most vulnerable on our planet from a change in climate. But we choose not to." -REUTERS

