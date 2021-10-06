US donates 2.5m doses of Pfizer vaccines to BD



Health Ministry officials receive 25 lakh doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from US Ambassador Earl R Miller (second from left) and United States Agency for International Development Mission Director Kathryn Davis Stevens (Middle) at the headquarters of the Extended Project for Immunisation in the capital on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

He termed the donation of vaccines a gift from the American people.?

"The United States is pleased to donate these additional 2.5 million doses of life-saving Pfizer vaccine to Bangladesh and continue our support to the national vaccination campaign. We are also proud to support the global COVAX vaccine initiative to make sure the proper infrastructure is in place to store and administer these Pfizer vaccines safely and effectively," said Ambassador Miller.

The Pfizer vaccines build on earlier US COVID-19 vaccine donations for a total of 11.5 million doses donated by the U.S. government and the American people, an US Embassy release said.

This delivery of Pfizer vaccines comes as part of the broader commitment by the United States to lead the global Covid-19 response by donating a billion doses of Pfizer vaccine

around the world - free of charge - through 2022.

The U.S. government and government of Bangladesh officials also toured the EPI Covid-19 vaccine storage facility where Pfizer doses are being stored in 26 ultra-cold freezers supplied through the global COVAX vaccine alliance partnership.

Ambassador Miller and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Kathryn Stevens handed over the vaccine donation to Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Syed Mojibul Huq and Director General at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr. Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam during a ceremonial handover event at the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) headquarters in the city on Tuesday.

In addition to vaccine donations, the United States continues to work closely with Bangladesh to support the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign and strengthen the government's response to the pandemic.?

The United States has provided training to more than 6,000 service providers and healthcare professionals to help them administer vaccines safely and efficiently and protect the health of Bangladeshis, the release said.??

To date, the United States has contributed over $96 million to Covid-19 related development and humanitarian assistance from USAID, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of State, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.??

This assistance has helped save lives and treated individuals infected with Covid-19, strengthened testing capacity and monitoring, enhanced case management and infection prevention and control practices, and improved the supply chain and logistics management systems.?

The U.S. support also protects front line workers and increases the public's knowledge about Covid-19, including ways to protect themselves.

The United States has donated $4 billion to support the worldwide COVAX effort, which includes support for ultra-cold chain storage, transportation, and safe handling of Covid-19 vaccines, making the United States the world's largest donor for equitable global Covid-19 vaccine access, the release added.



