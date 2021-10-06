Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US donates 2.5m doses of Pfizer vaccines to BD

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Diplomatic Correspondent

Health Ministry officials receive 25 lakh doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from US Ambassador Earl R Miller (second from left) and United States Agency for International Development Mission Director Kathryn Davis Stevens (Middle) at the headquarters of the Extended Project for Immunisation in the capital on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Health Ministry officials receive 25 lakh doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from US Ambassador Earl R Miller (second from left) and United States Agency for International Development Mission Director Kathryn Davis Stevens (Middle) at the headquarters of the Extended Project for Immunisation in the capital on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller handed over a donation of 2.5 million doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh on Tuesday.
He termed the donation of vaccines a gift from the American people.?
"The United States is pleased to donate these additional 2.5 million doses of life-saving Pfizer vaccine to Bangladesh and continue our support to the national vaccination campaign. We are also proud to support the global COVAX vaccine initiative to make sure the proper infrastructure is in place to store and administer these Pfizer vaccines safely and effectively," said Ambassador Miller.
The Pfizer vaccines build on earlier US COVID-19 vaccine donations for a total of 11.5 million doses donated by the U.S. government and the American people, an US Embassy release said.
This delivery of Pfizer vaccines comes as part of the broader commitment by the United States to lead the global Covid-19 response by donating a billion doses of Pfizer vaccine
around the world - free of charge - through 2022.  
The U.S. government and government of Bangladesh officials also toured the EPI Covid-19 vaccine storage facility where Pfizer doses are being stored in 26 ultra-cold freezers supplied through the global COVAX vaccine alliance partnership.  
Ambassador Miller and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Kathryn Stevens handed over the vaccine donation to Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Syed Mojibul Huq and Director General at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr. Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam during a ceremonial handover event at the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) headquarters in the city on Tuesday.
In addition to vaccine donations, the United States continues to work closely with Bangladesh to support the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign and strengthen the government's response to the pandemic.?
The United States has provided training to more than 6,000 service providers and healthcare professionals to help them administer vaccines safely and efficiently and protect the health of Bangladeshis, the release said.??
To date, the United States has contributed over $96 million to Covid-19 related development and humanitarian assistance from USAID, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of State, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.??
This assistance has helped save lives and treated individuals infected with Covid-19, strengthened testing capacity and monitoring, enhanced case management and infection prevention and control practices, and improved the supply chain and logistics management systems.?
The U.S. support also protects front line workers and increases the public's knowledge about Covid-19, including ways to protect themselves.
The United States has donated $4 billion to support the worldwide COVAX effort, which includes support for ultra-cold chain storage, transportation, and safe handling of Covid-19 vaccines, making the United States the world's largest donor for equitable global Covid-19 vaccine access, the release added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mohibullah was killed ‘as he wanted Rohingyas to return to Myanmar’
Sub-committee formed to see if new law needed
People will vote for BNP to escape AL oppression, Fakhrul says replying to PM
Verdict on SK Sinha graft case deferred to Oct 21
UN chief: Unchecked debt ‘dagger through heart’ for global recovery
US donates 2.5m doses of Pfizer vaccines to BD
Long separated friends reunite in frenzy of emotions
23 die of C-19 in 24 hrs, 694 new cases


Latest News
Two cases filed against Kanak Sarwar’s sister
DU likely to reopen halls for all students on Oct 10
BCB Election 2021: all set for Wednesday's polling
HC orders to shut down all dens of Rajarbagh Pir
'Nirapad.com' director Farhana Annie arrested
3 sentenced to life in prison in Sirajganj
People will vote for BNP to get rid of AL: Fakhrul
Hasan inaugurates PRIMED project of BBC Media Action
'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' bus service starts Dec 1
Dengue claims 2 more lives
Most Read News
Teachers at the heart of education recovery
Public interest litigation and publicity in media
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River
DU dorms reopen today
C-19: Future threats and predictions must not be ignored
Cabinet okays Paurosobha (Amend) Act
Govt to formulate Asset Management Company Act
ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for BD
Qcoom CEO Ripon held for fraud, remanded
Key points of ‘Pandora Papers’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft