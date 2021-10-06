Long separated friends reunite in frenzy of emotions



Students carrying luggage enter Rokeya Hall of Dhaka University on Tuesday as the authorities reopened the dormitories as preparation to start academic activities after long 18 months of closure due to Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO: OBSERVER

On Tuesday, the student dormitories and the campus pulsated with life and wore a festive look with the students' gleefully strolling around the campus that remained shut since March 18 last year.

On the day the students felt the same pleasure that they experience while having the 'Eid Day' day time meal after a long period of time, said one of the returnee students.

The doors of the Halls reopened for the residents at 8:00am on Tuesday.

The students were seen shouting, hugging and exchanging backlog of stories with their friends in an unprecedented jovial atmosphere.

Al Sadi, a fourth-year student and resident of Masterda Surja Sen Hall, said staying at the Hall after a long span of time is a feeling difficult to explain.

"The feeling cannot be replicated in this universe," Sadi added.

Hall Provosts, Hall House Tutors, Administrative officers and employees received the students cordially with flowers, face masks, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) leaflets and chocolates.

The students had to enter the Halls registering their names, showing Covid-19 vaccination certificates of at least one dose and identity cards of their

respective dormitories.

Besides, the staff of the university checked the student's body temperature before letting them enter their Halls.

At Masterda Surja Sen Hall the authorities painted the walls of the building in fresh paints, replaced the old shower faucets, looking glasses, water pipes and water purification system with new ones.

Apart from this, a number of new study tables have been made available for the students. The guestroom of the hall also got a face-lift.

Regarding the students of Honours first, second and third-year, the Provost Standing Committee on Tuesday has decided to allow them to enter the Halls on October 10.

Prof Abdul Bashir, Chairman of the Provost Standing Committee, said the students of other years will be able to stay at the Halls from October 10 at 8:00am under the same conditions that they must have documents confirming administration of at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Prof Md Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan, Provost of Masterda Surja Sen Hall, said they had taken all measures for the students' welfare and for the sake of a congenial environment for study.

"We have set up three water basins in front of the Hall gate for the students to wash their hands and sanitize themselves before entering their rooms. All the initiatives have been taken for their safety," Prof Moqbul added.

Presently, the DU authorities have reopened the Halls only for the Master's and Honours fourth-year students in the first phase under the condition that the students must have documents confirming administration of at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Regarding the students of other years, university Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani said they will be allowed into the dormitories soon.

"We will celebrate the centenary programme on November 1 in presence of all the students," he added.

After visiting different halls, Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said the stagnation that has existed for so long has come to an end.

"Our goal is to bring all the students to the Halls as soon as possible," he added.









