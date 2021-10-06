Video
23 die of C-19 in 24 hrs, 694 new cases

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 23 more death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally stands at 27,614. Some 694 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,559,452.  
Besides, 708 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.49 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,520,296, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of 2.72 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate in the country stands at 15.84 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 820 labs across the country tested 25,499 samples.
Among the deaths, 13 died in Dhaka division, five in Chattogram, two in Khulna, one each died in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.
Among the 23 deceased, 15 were men and eight were women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,715 of the total deaths across the country were men and 9,899 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading virus has so far claimed over 4.8 million lives and infected more than 236.27 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 213.33 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


