Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:09 AM
Two-Tube Bangabandhu Tunnel

Boring works of 2nd tube will be completed Thursday

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 5: Drilling works of the second tube of the Bangabandhu Tunnel under the River Karnaphuli is expected to be completed on Thursday.
Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, Project Director of Bangabandhu Tunnel told the Daily Observer that the boring works of 2,450- metre long second tube would be completed on Thursday next ahead of three months of scheduled time.
The boring works were scheduled to be completed in December next.
But with the dynamic step of the authority concerned, the works of the Tunnel have been progressing fast amid pandemic.
Harunur Rashid also claimed that the slab casting of 1,610 metres of the 2,450 -metre long first tube have so far been completed.
He claimed that the works of the project have been continuing smoothly amid Covid-19 pandemic and lock down.
He said, "The infrastrucrural works of two lanes of the first tube have been going on smoothly to make it usable for traffic movement."
Chowdhury said, "We have been trying to open the first ever tunnel of the country on December in 2022 next."
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader formally opened the boring works of Second Tube of Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River through Video conference from his official residence on December 12 last year.
The boring works of the
second tube started from Anoawra end which will conclude at Patenga end.
Within ten months, the boring works of the second tube have been completed.
But the boring works of the first tube were completed in the first week of August last year after continuous digging for 18 months.
Meanwhile, the boring machine had started digging the soil for the second tube from the Patenga end and moved towards to the other end at a depth of about 18-31 metres under the river. The concrete segments had been joined by machines to construct the tunnel structure. The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring works of the first tube on February 24 in 2019 last. The two- tube tunnel stretches 2,450 meters each.
The two tubes comprised of four lanes and each tube measures 35 feet wide and 16 feet high. Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the 3.5- KM long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River with an approach road of 4.89 kilometers alongside 740 meters of bridge linking the main port city with southern regions of Chattogram.
The tunnel is being built at a cost of Taka 9,880 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'.
It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram division.


