DMD of AB Bank arrested on charge of fraud

Police on Tuesday morning arrested Abdur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of AB Bank, from his Gulshan residence in Dhaka in a fraud case.

Confirming his arrest, Gulshan Zone's Assistant Police Commissioner Neuton Das said Abdur Rahman is a warranted accused.

"Gulshan police will seek remand for interrogation after producing Abdur Rahim in a court," Neuton Das said.

Earlier, one Bazlur

Rahman Rashid filed a fraud case against Abdur Rahman, police said.

Two other AB Bank officials - AB Bank Assistant Vice President Abdur Rahim and Vice President Shahidul Islam - were arrested on Sunday for embezzling Tk 1.76 billion through fake work orders and illegal bank guarantees. A court scrapped their petitions for bail and sent them to prison.











