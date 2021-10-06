Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

DMD of AB Bank arrested on charge of fraud

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent

Police on Tuesday morning arrested Abdur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of AB Bank, from his Gulshan residence in Dhaka in a fraud case.
Confirming his arrest, Gulshan Zone's Assistant Police Commissioner Neuton Das said Abdur Rahman is a warranted accused.
"Gulshan police will seek remand for interrogation after producing Abdur Rahim in a court," Neuton Das said.
Earlier, one Bazlur
Rahman Rashid filed a fraud case against Abdur Rahman, police said.
Two other AB Bank officials - AB Bank Assistant Vice President Abdur Rahim and Vice President Shahidul Islam - were arrested on Sunday for embezzling Tk 1.76 billion through fake work orders and illegal bank guarantees.  A court scrapped their petitions for bail and sent them to prison.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mohibullah was killed ‘as he wanted Rohingyas to return to Myanmar’
Sub-committee formed to see if new law needed
People will vote for BNP to escape AL oppression, Fakhrul says replying to PM
Verdict on SK Sinha graft case deferred to Oct 21
UN chief: Unchecked debt ‘dagger through heart’ for global recovery
US donates 2.5m doses of Pfizer vaccines to BD
Long separated friends reunite in frenzy of emotions
23 die of C-19 in 24 hrs, 694 new cases


Latest News
Two cases filed against Kanak Sarwar’s sister
DU likely to reopen halls for all students on Oct 10
BCB Election 2021: all set for Wednesday's polling
HC orders to shut down all dens of Rajarbagh Pir
'Nirapad.com' director Farhana Annie arrested
3 sentenced to life in prison in Sirajganj
People will vote for BNP to get rid of AL: Fakhrul
Hasan inaugurates PRIMED project of BBC Media Action
'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' bus service starts Dec 1
Dengue claims 2 more lives
Most Read News
Teachers at the heart of education recovery
Public interest litigation and publicity in media
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River
DU dorms reopen today
C-19: Future threats and predictions must not be ignored
Cabinet okays Paurosobha (Amend) Act
Govt to formulate Asset Management Company Act
ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for BD
Qcoom CEO Ripon held for fraud, remanded
Key points of ‘Pandora Papers’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft