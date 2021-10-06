Firing to stop drug, arms, human trafficking along Myanmar border: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday hinted that the government is going to take hard line in curbing illegal arms, drug smuggling and human trafficking along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

"There was a decision not to open fires along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. But now, firing shots will be allowed (if necessary) to prevent illegal activities," he came up with the warning while talking to reporters at a function in Sylhet on Tuesday.

Dr Momen said there was a discussion with the Home Minister to take tough action to stop all kinds of smuggling along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. "The Home Ministry will take a decision in this regard."

Earlier, a decision was taken to stop firing along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border but illegal smuggling is still carried out along the border, said Momen.

Momen was present at a programme along with the Indian High Commissioner

Vikram K. Doraiswami.

Vikram handed over two Life Support Ambulances to Sylhet Osmani Medcial College and Hospital and Khadimpara 31-bed Hospital at Sylhet Sadar.

Momen also discussed there on some development projects including Sylhet Airport-Badaghat, six-lane work of the Dhaka-Sylhet highway and Sylhet Specialized Mother and Child Hospital.

"The officials of Roads and Highways Department should quit their jobs for failing to complete the work," Momen said.

The construction work on the 12-km Sylhet Airport-Badaghat bypass started in 2010 during the tenure of former Finance Minister AMA Muhith.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in implementing many development works and the negligence of the authorities concerned.

Referring to the development work on Sylhet Specialized Mother and Child Hospital, Momen slammed the authorities concerned for failing to upgrade the hospital to a 200-bed one hospital from the existing 100-bed hospital.

An amount of Tk 110 crore had been allocated for the development of the hospital but the authorities concerned spent only Tk 10 crore and returned the rest of the amount without upgrading it.

"They've just wasted the money allocated for the health sector of Sylhet and it happened just due to negligence of the authorities concerned," he said.

Referring to the six-lane work of the Dhaka-Sylhet highway, Momen said the work had been divided into 13 sections and tenders of eight sections had been floated.

"The work on the Sylhet portion is being delayed due to the complexity in land acquisition," he said, hoping that the work would begin soon.







