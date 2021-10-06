Two Sylhet hospitals get life support ambulances from India

Indian High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami handed over two life support ambulances to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital and Khadimpara 31-bed Hospital at Sylhet Sadar on Tuesday.

These ambulances are part of the overall programme for supply of 109 life support ambulances, as announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to Bangladesh in March 2021, said a High Commission release on Tuesday.

The brand new ambulances fitted with modern, critical life-saving equipment were handed over to the authorities of the two hospitals at a ceremony held at the Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital in presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs AK Abdul Momen.