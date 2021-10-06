Expat journo Kanak’s sister held in city

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained USA expatriate journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister Nusrat Shahrin Raka from her residence at Uttara in the capital early Tuesday.

According to the RAB, a group has been carrying out conspiratorial propaganda against the state at home and abroad. Several of their members are living abroad and spreading false, misleading and conspiratorial propaganda through the social media.

RAB has stepped up surveillance to catch those who are committing such misdeeds in collusion with their domestic agents.

Following this, the intelligence branch of RAB headquarters and RAB-1 conducted a raid in the city's Uttara area and detained Nusrat Shahrin Raka.

A mobile phone with anti-state content, a passport and 'Ice' drug were seized during the operation and a case against Nusrat on charges of anti-state activities on digital platforms is underway, said RAB sources.

There are several cases against journalist and TV presenter Kanak Sarwar, who is now staying in the United States of America. He was imprisoned in the country for several years and later released on bail.