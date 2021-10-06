Video
197 dengue patients land in hospitals in 24 hours

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

Some 197 people were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 151 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 46 to hospitals at other places.
According to the statistics, a total of 19,133 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 5. Among them, 18,159 people have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 901. Of them, 731 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 170 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 71 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, 22 in September and three in October so far.
Among 19,133 infected, 936 dengue patients were hospitalised in the first four days of October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.
Among the deaths, 66 died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi division.


