Immunization below 18 still under discussion

Children under 18 are not being vaccinated at present. However, the matter is still under discussion. Besides, no decision has been taken to vaccinate the school students of the city corporation.

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof ABM Khurshid Alam Khurshid Alam told this after inspecting Pfizer's vaccine storage capabilities at The Extended Immunization Program (EPI) Building on Tuesday.

He said, "Pfizer vaccine is planned to be administrated in divisional cities and district municipalities besides Dhaka this time. Training and preparation will be given soon regarding the matter."

Some 82 lakh vaccines have been administrated on the occasion of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's birthday. At present 5 lakh vaccines are being administrated daily. As such, 30 lakh vaccines are being given weekly and one crore 20 lakh vaccines are being administrated every month," he added.

Earl R. Miller, US Ambassador to Bangladesh and other officials were present at the time.

However, the first consignment of 25 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine under COVAX facility arrived in Dhaka early Tuesday.

A cargo flight of Emirates Airlines, carrying some 625,950 vaccine doses landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at early hours on Tuesday.

Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Health and Family Welfare Ministry Maidul Islam confirmed the matter.

The second shipment will contain 1,256,580 doses and the third one 625,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Earlier, a total of 3,604,480 doses of Pfizer vaccine- including 100,620 doses in the first phase, 1,003,860 doses in the second phase and another 25 lakh doses in the third phase- arrived in the country from the United States.























