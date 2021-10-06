Video
Promotion Of Official

Contempt of court rule issued against DNCC

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) has issued a contempt of court rule against Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam and its four officials for not complying with its earlier directive that asked them to promote an official of the DNCC.
The four other officials of the DNCC are Chief Executive Officer Md Selim Reza, Chief Engineer Brigadier General Muhammad Aminul Islam, Secretary Mohammad Masud Alam Siddiquee and Chief Inquiry Officer Md Mozammel Haque.
Issuing a rule, the HC wanted to know from them why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them for not implementing its directive.
The HC asked them to respond to the rule within four weeks in this regard.
The virtual HC vacation bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kamrul Islam Mollah issued the rule last Thursday after hearing a contempt of court petition filed by DNCC's Deputy Assistant Engineer Md Mizanur Rahman.
Lawyer Pankaj Kumar Kundu appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Nawroz MR Chowdhury represented the state during the hearing on the petition.
On November 4 in 2019, an HC bench ordered DNCC authorities to dispose of an application filed by Mizanur Rahman seeking a promotion.


