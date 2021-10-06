Video
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:08 AM
Waste management to be controlled to save environment

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Speakers urged the government to adopt specific guidelines and proper monitoring in controlling country's huge solid wastes to protect the environment and human health.
They made the call at a virtual round-table discussion titled 'Solid Waste Management and Our Role' jointly organized by Daily Bhorer Kagoj and the DSK Consortium on Tuesday.
The event is an initiative of the Dhaka CALLING project under the Promoting Advocacy and Rights Activity with the support of USAID and FCDO, and technical support from Counterpart International.
Dr. Dibalok Singha, Executive Director, DKS chaired the programme while Shyamal Dutta, Editor of the Daily Bhorer Kagoj moderated.
Muhammad Ibrahim, Additional Secretary (Water Supply Division), under Local Government Department was present as the chief guest.
In his speech he noted that the government is taking various projects to control solid wastes in the city and also launching mass awareness campaign to make people aware of how to control wastes and its bad impact on the public health and environment.
Eminent environmentalist POBA Chairman Abu Naser Khan said the government should turn solid wastes into resources like energy and it also should be used in the agricultural purposes so that the crop land turns into a fertile land. Md. Selim Reza, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DNCC and Additional Secretary of LGRD, among others, spoke on the occasion.


