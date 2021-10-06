Video
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021
Govt to arrange Hajj pilgrimage next year if C-19 improves

Officials, pilgrims to get training on digital apps

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

The Religious Affairs Ministry has started its preparation after around two years to send Bangladeshi pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj next year considering that the pilgrimage like normal time would be performed once the Covid-19 pandemic situation significantly improves.
The initiative was taken after a recent visit of a Bangladeshi delegation led by State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan and Secretary (now on post retirement leave) Nurul Islam.
However, full-fledged preparation would start after signing of Hajj deal between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia. The deal would be signed considering the overall situation, said officials of the Religious Affairs Ministry.
As part of the initiative, the Religious Affairs Ministry on Tuesday organized a preparatory meeting with the public and private stakeholders in its auditorium at the Secretariat. Ministry's Acting Secretary Abdul Awal Hawlader chaired the meeting where State Minister Faridul Haque Khan joined as chief guest.
Ministry's Additional Secretary Matiul Islam, Islamic Foundation Director General (DG) Dr Mushfiqur Rahman, Director of Dhaka Hajj Office Saiful Islam, Hajj Agencies Association (HAAB) President Shahadat Hossain Taslim and IT company Business Automation's Director Bazlul Haque Bishwas attended the meeting, among others.
Giving emphasis on ensuring maximum use of technologies, Faridul Haque said the officials and pilgrims will have to use digital apps for everything during performance of Hajj next time. The Umrah pilgrims are now using the apps.
He said that the Saudi authorities have expressed hope to arrange Hajj as usual, if the situation improves next year. So, all pilgrims and persons related with Hajj must be trained up on the use of apps.
The officials concerned will have to start their preparation for arrangement of necessary trainings for the pilgrims and other persons concerned, he said.
The meeting was informed that the stakeholders - agencies, government officials and pilgrims - would be given necessary instructions following the directives of the Saudi authorities for making preparation. It would be given after signing deals with the Saudi authorities.


