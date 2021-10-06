Two intersection complexes at junction of three Ctg mega projects soon

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 4: The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) is going to construct an imposing complex at the intersection of three mega projects-Karnaphuli Tunnel, Elevated Expressway and Chattogram Outer Ring Road (CORR) Project-at Patenga.

It has been undertaken to avert any major road accidents at the junction of the three giant projects. In this connection an 11-member committee has been constituted with CMP Commissioner as its chief.

Hasan bin Shams, Chief Engineer of CDA, told the Daily Observer on Tuesday that the committee has already visited the site. They will prepare the design within the next 15 days. Then they will go for the construction of the intersection edifice at the junction of those three mega projects.

The construction of CORR, the 15.2km long Coastal Road and Embankment Strengthening Project, has already been completed while the construction of the Karnaphuli Tunnel and the 16.5 km long Elevated Expressway will be completed in December next year.

The CDA is constructing the intersection complex on the North Bank of the Karnaphuli while the Bridges and Roads Transport Ministry will construct another imposing structure on the South Bank of the Karnaphuli.

The Karnaphuli Tunnel having two tubes comprising four lanes and each measures 35 feet wide and 16 feet high is being construct by Road transport and Bridge Ministry.

The 3.5km long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu Tunnel under the River Karnaphuli with an approach road of 4.89km alongside 740 meters of the bridge will link the main port city with the Southern regions of Chattogram.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring works of the first tube on February 24 in 2019. The tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 9,880 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns.'

It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram division. Meanwhile, the 15.2km long Coastal Road and Embankment Strengthening Project, also known as Chattogram Outer Ring Road (CORR) Project has already been constructed. Under the project, a 15.2km long road has been constructed on the existing coastal embankment stretching from Patenga to Sagorika Industrial Area in the city. The road would strengthen the coastal embankment and raise its height from existing 23 to 24 feet to 33 to 34 feet.

This project was undertaken aimed at saving the coastal areas from tidal surges, an alternative communications for transportations of cargos from Chattogram Port and to avoid gridlocks from Bandar to Sitakunda portions on Chattogram-Dhaka Highway.

To save the coastal areas of Halishahar, Patenga to Fouzderhat from tidal surges, the Ring Road project is being implemented.

Moreover, the present traffic congestions in front of Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) will be eased following the connection of Ring Road with CEPZ Road.

Besides, heavy cargo laden transports from Chattogram Port moving towards other destinations can easily use the Ring Road through feeder road. As a result, the severe traffic congestions in the city will be resolved.

The main aim of constructing the Outer Ring Road is to save the people of coastal areas of Chattagram as well as resolve the alarming traffic congestions in the city.

The road will be used as approach road to the Karnaphluli tunnel which will help to facilitate the transports of south Chattogram, Teknaf, Bandarban to enter Ctg-Dhaka Highway through the Ring Road without entering into the main city.

Besides, the CDA has taken up the project, elevated expressway for Port City to ease the existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication with 16.5km running from the historic Lalkhan Bazar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.

The Chattogram Development Authority has launched construction on the elevated expressway project, at an estimated cost of Tk 32.50 billion. Max-Rankin JV is the contractor of the Expressway.







