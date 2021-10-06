Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australia's World No. 1 Barty to skip Billie Jean King Cup

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Australia's World No. 1 Barty to skip Billie Jean King Cup

Australia's World No. 1 Barty to skip Billie Jean King Cup

SYDNEY, OCT 5: World number one Ash Barty will miss the maiden edition of the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague next month, Tennis Australia said Tuesday, increasing doubts about whether she will play again this season.
The Australian's withdrawal from the women's team tennis competition formerly known as the Fed Cup comes hot on the heels of her decision to sit out this month's Indian Wells tournament in California.
Tennis Australia gave no reason for Barty's absence, simply saying world number 47 Ajla Tomljanovic would lead Australia's five-player team in the Czech Republic at the November 1-6 event.
The decision raises doubts about 25-year-old Barty's participation in the rest of the 2021 season, including her defence of the WTA Finals title she won in 2019 before last year's version was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Barty had a stellar start to the year, winning five titles including Wimbledon, which gave her a second Grand Slam to add to her 2019 French Open crown.
But she has not played since suffering a shock third-round loss to American Shelby Rogers at the US Open in early September, when she said the year had been a "rollercoaster".
Barty's coach Craig Tyzzer said in the weeks after the US Open that her priority was to get ready for the Australian Open, which is set to resume its traditional January timeslot in 2022 after a pandemic-enforced delay this year.
Her best performance at her home Grand Slam is a semi-final appearance in 2020.
If Barty did travel to Mexico for the season-ending WTA Finals, Australia's strict border controls mean she would face two weeks quarantine upon returning home, potentially disrupting her training.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia's World No. 1 Barty to skip Billie Jean King Cup
Kenya confirms bid for 2025 world athletics championships
Golf's Asian Tour returns after long Covid hiatus
Rising star Vlahovic will not renew contract, says Fiorentina chief Commisso
Italy and Spain open Nations League Final Four with replay of Euro 2020 epic
Ferguson says Man Utd must pick 'best players' after Ronaldo benched
Waiting for match tickets
England want history, not plaudits, says Sterling


Latest News
Two cases filed against Kanak Sarwar’s sister
DU likely to reopen halls for all students on Oct 10
BCB Election 2021: all set for Wednesday's polling
HC orders to shut down all dens of Rajarbagh Pir
'Nirapad.com' director Farhana Annie arrested
3 sentenced to life in prison in Sirajganj
People will vote for BNP to get rid of AL: Fakhrul
Hasan inaugurates PRIMED project of BBC Media Action
'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' bus service starts Dec 1
Dengue claims 2 more lives
Most Read News
Teachers at the heart of education recovery
Public interest litigation and publicity in media
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River
DU dorms reopen today
C-19: Future threats and predictions must not be ignored
Cabinet okays Paurosobha (Amend) Act
Govt to formulate Asset Management Company Act
ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for BD
Qcoom CEO Ripon held for fraud, remanded
Key points of ‘Pandora Papers’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft