Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Kenya confirms bid for 2025 world athletics championships

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

NAIROBI, OCT 5: Kenya on Tuesday confirmed its bid to host the 2025 athletics world championships, which if accepted, would bring the event to Africa for the first time.
Nairobi has hosted both the world under-18 and under-20 world championships in the last four years, but faces a string of high-profile rivals including Tokyo, which staged the  Olympic Games in July.
"We formally confirmed our bid to host the global championships on Friday October 1 which was the deadline set by World Athletics," Athletics Kenya chief Jackson Tuwei told AFP.
"We organised two very successful world junior championships at the Kasarani stadium in 2017 and in August 2021, where a number of world records and personal bests were realised," he said.
"We learnt a lot of lessons in staging both events, and realistically it is our time to bring the biggest event."
Africa has never hosted the World Athletics (WA) premier showpiece, which was first contested in Helsinki, Finland in 1983.
Kenyan sports minister Amina Mohammed first announced the country's bid for the 2025 world championships in Doha in September 2019, after WA said the global event would be held on a rotational basis across continents.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia's World No. 1 Barty to skip Billie Jean King Cup
Kenya confirms bid for 2025 world athletics championships
Golf's Asian Tour returns after long Covid hiatus
Rising star Vlahovic will not renew contract, says Fiorentina chief Commisso
Italy and Spain open Nations League Final Four with replay of Euro 2020 epic
Ferguson says Man Utd must pick 'best players' after Ronaldo benched
Waiting for match tickets
England want history, not plaudits, says Sterling


Latest News
Two cases filed against Kanak Sarwar’s sister
DU likely to reopen halls for all students on Oct 10
BCB Election 2021: all set for Wednesday's polling
HC orders to shut down all dens of Rajarbagh Pir
'Nirapad.com' director Farhana Annie arrested
3 sentenced to life in prison in Sirajganj
People will vote for BNP to get rid of AL: Fakhrul
Hasan inaugurates PRIMED project of BBC Media Action
'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' bus service starts Dec 1
Dengue claims 2 more lives
Most Read News
Teachers at the heart of education recovery
Public interest litigation and publicity in media
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River
DU dorms reopen today
C-19: Future threats and predictions must not be ignored
Cabinet okays Paurosobha (Amend) Act
Govt to formulate Asset Management Company Act
ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for BD
Qcoom CEO Ripon held for fraud, remanded
Key points of ‘Pandora Papers’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft