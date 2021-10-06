Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rising star Vlahovic will not renew contract, says Fiorentina chief Commisso

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

MILAN, OCT 5: Serbia's Dusan Vlahovic will not renew his contract with Fiorentina, the owner of the Serie A club Rocco Commisso said on Tuesday, opening the door to an early exit for one of European football's rising stars.
In an open letter to supporters posted on the club's website, billionaire businessman Commisso said the 21-year-old striker, whose contract with the Viola expires in June 2023, had refused an offer that "would have made him the highest paid player in the history of the club".
"We also improved our offer on a number of occasions in order to accommodate the requests of both Dusan and his entourage. However, despite our efforts, those offers have not been accepted," continued Commisso.
"During my time in Florence over the past few weeks, I have personally endeavoured to find a solution that would make both the player and the club happy, but I am disappointed to say that our efforts and attempts have not been rewarded.
"At this point, all that we can do is acknowledge the wishes of the player and his entourage and quickly identify feasible, appropriate solutions as we proceed with this exciting new season."
Vlahovic scored 21 goals in Serie A last season and has performed well again in the early stages of this campaign, netting four times in seven league appearances, after Fiorentina resisted summer interest from Atletico Madrid. His refusal to extend his current deal will be a blow to Fiorentina fans enjoying an exciting start to the season and means the club will have to try to cash in on their star player before he can leave as a free agent in just under two years' time. Fiorentina are fifth in Serie A with 12 points from seven games, but trail nine points behind league leaders Napoli after losing to Luciano Spalletti's side at home on Sunday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia's World No. 1 Barty to skip Billie Jean King Cup
Kenya confirms bid for 2025 world athletics championships
Golf's Asian Tour returns after long Covid hiatus
Rising star Vlahovic will not renew contract, says Fiorentina chief Commisso
Italy and Spain open Nations League Final Four with replay of Euro 2020 epic
Ferguson says Man Utd must pick 'best players' after Ronaldo benched
Waiting for match tickets
England want history, not plaudits, says Sterling


Latest News
Two cases filed against Kanak Sarwar’s sister
DU likely to reopen halls for all students on Oct 10
BCB Election 2021: all set for Wednesday's polling
HC orders to shut down all dens of Rajarbagh Pir
'Nirapad.com' director Farhana Annie arrested
3 sentenced to life in prison in Sirajganj
People will vote for BNP to get rid of AL: Fakhrul
Hasan inaugurates PRIMED project of BBC Media Action
'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' bus service starts Dec 1
Dengue claims 2 more lives
Most Read News
Teachers at the heart of education recovery
Public interest litigation and publicity in media
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River
DU dorms reopen today
C-19: Future threats and predictions must not be ignored
Cabinet okays Paurosobha (Amend) Act
Govt to formulate Asset Management Company Act
ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for BD
Qcoom CEO Ripon held for fraud, remanded
Key points of ‘Pandora Papers’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft