

Waiting for match tickets







As Bangladesh and the Maldives, the two vital opponents of the 2021 SAFF Championship is going to engage on Thursday in an important match, fans mostly of Bangladesh side gathered in front of ticket booths in large number to collect match tickets. Lots of Bangladeshis who leave in the islands country were hoping to support the booters of their country from the galleries of the stadium. But the authority closed the booths after selling a little more than 300 tickets. Afterwards, some clashes were reported between the fans and polices. photo: BFF