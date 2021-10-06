England want history, not plaudits, says Sterling

LONDON, OCT 5: Raheem Sterling says England want to make history by winning the 2022 World Cup after an agonising defeat in the final of Euro 2020.

The Three Lions were a penalty shoot-out away from winning a first trophy since the 1966 World Cup before being edged out by Italy at Wembley in July.

"You still have people saying congratulations or something and it's like... there's not much to congratulate as we didn't win," the Manchester City forward told Sky Sports.

"That's the great thing within the squad, we're not happy with doing well and putting on a show for the country, we genuinely wanted to come home with that trophy and that's the mentality in the squad now.

"It was class, we went to the final but we want to win, we want to make history, and I think that's the message since day one when Gareth (Southgate) came in."

Since Southgate took charge in 2016, England have also reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and are well on course to seal their place in Qatar next year with an unbeaten record in qualifying. -AFP









