BKSP emerge top in national age group swimming

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) emerged top in the Bangabandhu 34th National Age Group Swimming and Diving competition that concluded today (Tuesday) at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex in the city's Mirpur.

Twenty eight events were decided on the last day of the three-day meet featuring six new national records - one in swimming and five in diving.

BKSP dominates the medal tally with 48 gold, 53 silver and 42 bronze medals and Bangladesh Ansar finished behind the BKSP with 23 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze medals while Gopalganj Swimming Club stood third position with nine gold medals.

In the women's section, Mukti Khatun of Bangladesh Ansar (11 gold, two silver medals with three new

national records) and Mohammad Islam of

Gopalganj Swimming Club (nine gold with three

new national records) were named the best

women's and men's swimmers respectively in the competition.

Bangladesh Olympic Association's Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza was the chief guest in the closing ceremony and distributed the prizes.

The Bangladesh Swimming Federation organized the competition marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -BSS









