Wednesday, 6 October, 2021
Sri Lanka minister slams police probe on cricket World Cup

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

COLOMBO, OCT 5: Sri Lankan police "botched" an investigation into the 2011 cricket World Cup final which the country lost to India, a senior minister told parliament Tuesday, reviving an explosive match-fixing controversy.
Mahindananda Aluthgamage, who was sports minister at the time, said he was "not satisfied" after the criminal investigation department dropped the case following allegations he made in June last year.
"The CID took the investigation in the wrong direction of the players and found nothing. As a result, they botched the case," Aluthgamage, who is now agriculture minister, said in response to queries from the country's political opposition.
"They did not question any of the officials or the office bearers of the board. Had they done that, the outcome of the investigation would have been different.
"I said players were not involved. To mislead the investigation the CID brought them in, but did not question the board president and secretary or the team manager.
"The management and officials knew what was happening, but their statements were not recorded," Aluthgamage said.
Sri Lankan police questioned team captain Kumar Sangakkara for nine hours but said they found no evidence of match fixing by Sri Lankan players and dropped the case.    -AFP


