Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:07 AM
2021 SAFF Championship

Bangladesh confident ahead of Maldives match

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh head coach Oscar Bruzon instructing the boys during practice session on Tuesday ahead of the match against the host in Maldives. photo: BFF

Bangladesh national football team is in better mode after gripping India in 1-1 in the second match and is stimulated ahead of the Thursday match against the host Maldives. The boys had practised hard on Tuesday.
The boys in red and green outfits began the 2021 SAFF Championship with a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka while they forced India in a 1-1 tie despite being a 10-booter unit in the second match. After good results in the first two matches, the boys are feeling better and having more confidence to face the host in the third match.
The match between Bangladesh and Maldives is scheduled to be played on Thursday at 10:00 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) at the National Football Stadium in Male, the capital of Maldives.
Ahead of the match, the team's key winger Matin Miah said that the team is boosted and mentally motivated enough under the new interim head coach Oscar Bruzon.  He said, "The coach boosts up the players during the training session and
when we're playing like a strong team India, it seemed that India was not a big team for us. The way he (Bruzon) trained us, our confidence level has risen than before and we were able to play good football against the Indian team... It was a big thing for us,"
"We're trying to play as per the directives that our coach said and if we've to continue like this way, the team will perform better in the next matches," Matin said.
Matin was aware of Maldives' good attacking side and said that they would want to take the opportunity of the opponent's weak defence.
Bangladesh's former head coach James Day Jamie who had watched the matches of his former disciples said that the boys played well.
But the boys are going to miss two of the vital booters in the next match due to cards and they are dependable defender Biswanath Ghos and winger Rakib Hossain. Thus a few changes are inevitable in positions.
After good performances of Bangladesh boys in the first two matches, fans of both host and Bangladesh are waiting to see what take place in the next match.


