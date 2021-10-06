Video
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:06 AM
England's Sam Curran ruled out of T20 WC

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

LONDON, OCT 5: All-rounder Sam Curran will miss the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup with a back injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Tuesday.
Curran noticed the problem after playing for Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.
Scans revealed the Surrey left-hander's injury and he will fly home for further tests and a full review with England's medical team.
With the injury expected to sideline him for several weeks, Curran's brother, Tom, has been called into England's squad to replace the 23-year-old.
Surrey's Reece Topley has been added as a travelling reserve and will join the England party in due course.    -AFP


