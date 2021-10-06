Tigers to play Oman-A warm-up on Oct 8

Bangladesh Cricket Team started practicing in Oman and will play a warm-up match against Oman-A team on October 8, which was not included in the initial tour itinerary for Tigers.

The Tigers reached in Oman on Sunday and stayed in one-day room quarantine on Monday. The practice will continue for four straight following days before flying for Dubai on October 9. Before departing for Dubai, Bangladesh will play the newly added practice match.

"We'll play a practice match against Oman-A," BCB Media manager Rabid Imam confirmed officially. "The match will take place on October 8".

"The match was not cancelled and we confirmed it after arriving here," he added.

In Dubai, they will also have to stay in one-day quarantine before a day of practice on October 11 and will play two official warm-up games, scheduled for October 12 and 14. Tigers will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st practice match while will meet with Irish cricketers in the 2nd one. Both the matches will kick start at 6:00pm local time (8:00pm BST).

Mahmudullah and Co. will fly for Oman again on October 15 to take part in the qualifier round of the World Cup.

Bangladesh will be playing in Group B of the 1st round along with co-hosts Oman, Scotland and Papua New Guinea and top two sides of the group will be qualified for the Super Twelve round.

Tigers will take on Scotland on October 17 followed by play against Oman on October 19 and the PNG on October 21.

Group championship will ensure Tigers' spot in Goup-2 of Super-12 round, where they will get India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand and runner-ups of group-B of the qualifier round. And if they manage to be qualified as group runner-up, Bangladesh will play in Group-2 with West Indies, England, South Africa, Australia and champions of group-A of the qualifiers.







