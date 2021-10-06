Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Tigers to play Oman-A warm-up on Oct 8

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Cricket Team started practicing in Oman and will play a warm-up match against Oman-A team on October 8, which was not included in the initial tour itinerary for Tigers.
The Tigers reached in Oman on Sunday and stayed in one-day room quarantine on Monday. The practice will continue for four straight following days before flying for Dubai on October 9. Before departing for Dubai, Bangladesh will play the newly added practice match.
"We'll play a practice match against Oman-A," BCB Media manager Rabid Imam confirmed officially. "The match will take place on October 8".
"The match was not cancelled and we confirmed it after arriving here," he added.
In Dubai, they will also have to stay in one-day quarantine before a day of practice on October 11 and will play two official warm-up games, scheduled for October 12 and 14. Tigers will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st practice match while will meet with Irish cricketers in the 2nd one. Both the matches will kick start at 6:00pm local time (8:00pm BST).
Mahmudullah and Co. will fly for Oman again on October 15 to take part in the qualifier round of the World Cup.
Bangladesh will be playing in Group B of the 1st round along with co-hosts Oman, Scotland and Papua New Guinea and top two sides of the group will be qualified for the Super Twelve round.
Tigers will take on Scotland on October 17 followed by play against Oman on October 19 and the PNG on October 21.
Group championship will ensure Tigers' spot in Goup-2 of Super-12 round, where they will get India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand and runner-ups of group-B of the qualifier round. And if they manage to be qualified as group runner-up, Bangladesh will play in Group-2 with West Indies, England, South Africa, Australia and champions of group-A of the qualifiers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia's World No. 1 Barty to skip Billie Jean King Cup
Kenya confirms bid for 2025 world athletics championships
Golf's Asian Tour returns after long Covid hiatus
Rising star Vlahovic will not renew contract, says Fiorentina chief Commisso
Italy and Spain open Nations League Final Four with replay of Euro 2020 epic
Ferguson says Man Utd must pick 'best players' after Ronaldo benched
Waiting for match tickets
England want history, not plaudits, says Sterling


Latest News
Two cases filed against Kanak Sarwar’s sister
DU likely to reopen halls for all students on Oct 10
BCB Election 2021: all set for Wednesday's polling
HC orders to shut down all dens of Rajarbagh Pir
'Nirapad.com' director Farhana Annie arrested
3 sentenced to life in prison in Sirajganj
People will vote for BNP to get rid of AL: Fakhrul
Hasan inaugurates PRIMED project of BBC Media Action
'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' bus service starts Dec 1
Dengue claims 2 more lives
Most Read News
Teachers at the heart of education recovery
Public interest litigation and publicity in media
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River
DU dorms reopen today
C-19: Future threats and predictions must not be ignored
Cabinet okays Paurosobha (Amend) Act
Govt to formulate Asset Management Company Act
ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for BD
Qcoom CEO Ripon held for fraud, remanded
Key points of ‘Pandora Papers’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft