RAB arrests two frauds in Khulna

KHULNA, Oct 5: A special team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested two frauds from Boyar Bazar under Sonadanga police station here on charge of cheating at people. The arrested are Yasin Hossain and Shibpoda Mondal, said a press release.

They also recovered computers, monitors, scanner machines and other equipment from their possession.

On secret information, the RAB team conducted a drive at Prottyasha Plaza around 5:30pm and arrested the duo.

They are the members of a cheating syndicate and earned money through selling computerized false certificates including SSC, HSC, NID, mark sheet, false business identity card, medical certificate and trade license, said the release.