Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:06 AM
No C-19 casualty for 3rd straight day in Rangpur

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Oct 5: Rangpur division recorded no Covid-19 casualty for the third consecutive days on Monday as the coronavirus situation continues to improve in recent weeks.
"Earlier, Rangpur division witnessed no Covid-19 fatality on May 16 last and again on September 12, 13, 14, 20, 22, 26, 29 and 30, October 2 and 3 last," Rangpur Divisional Deputy Director (Health) Dr Abu Md Zakirul Islam said on Tuesday.
The number of Covid-19 fatalities remained steady at 1,234 for the last three days in the division.
The district-wise breakup of the 1,234 fatalities stands at 293 in Rangpur, 80 in Panchagarh, 88 in Nilphamari, 67 in Lalmonirhat, 68 in Kurigram, 250 in Thakurgaon, 325 in Dinajpur and 63 in Gaibandha of the division.


