RU ‘A’ Unit admission test held peacefully

RAJSHAHI, Oct 5: Admission test for the first year honours courses under 2020-2021 academic session at Rajshahi University (RU) was held for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

On the second of the three-day admission test, students appeared for 'A' unit comprising the faculties of Arts, Law, Social Sciences and Fine Arts and Institute of Education and Research today with around 84 percent attendance.

The tests were held in three shifts-from 9.30 am to 10.30 am, 12 noon to 1 pm and 3 pm to 4 pm. A total of 43,358 students have registered for the unit this year.

Another 39,895 students will take part in the admission test under 'B' Unit consisting of Business Studies Faculty and Institute of Business Administration to be held today, the closing day of this year's admission test.

A total of 1,27,647 students are appearing in the admission tests against 4,191 seats in 59 departments under 12 faculties and two institutes meaning that 31 students are vying for each seat this year, RU sources said.

Detailed information regarding the admission tests is available in the admission menu of www.ru.ac.bd---website besides its official facebook page- of Rajshahi University (RU).

Meanwhile, Vice-chancellor (VC) Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar accompanied by Pro-VCs Prof Chowdhury Jakaria and Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam visited different examination halls today to see the examination situation.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) has adopted massive security measures to make the three-day admission test a total success.







