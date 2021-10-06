Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JPC to celebrate 67th founding anniversary

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

Jatiya Press Club (JPC) has taken different programs marking its 67th founding anniversary on October 20.
The managing committee of the JPC has decided to celebrate club's founding anniversary maintaining social distance and health guidelines, said JPC President Farida Yesmin while exchanging views with journalists at an auditorium of the club on Tuesday.
Farida Yesmin said it was not possible to celebrate JPC's 66th founding anniversary last year due to Covid-19 pandemic. But recently the corona situation has been improved and JPC management has decided to celebrate founding anniversary this year.
As per the decision, the JPC will hold a memorial meeting at 11am on October 6 to pay respect to memory of those club members passed away in the last one year.
As part of other programmes, an eye camp will be held on October 7 on the club premises followed by Shishu Ananda Mela on October 8-9, chess competition on October 10-11, air gun competition on October 12, card competition on October 13-14, ludu competition for female members on October 14, table tennis competition on October 16-17 and mini-marathon in the morning of October 20 and a cultural evening on the same day. For participating in Shishu Ananda Mela and sports competition, the JPC will distribute forms among participants.
The last date for collection of forms and food coupons is October 6. Dinner will be held on October 20 and members have been requested to collect card for Dinner by October 15 from club's reception counter.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RAB arrests two frauds in Khulna
No C-19 casualty for 3rd straight day in Rangpur
RU ‘A’ Unit admission test held peacefully
RPCC mayor for building Rangpur into modern city
Govt opens smart prepaid gas metres to private completion
JPC to celebrate 67th founding anniversary
Greater Faridpur Journo Forum gets new body
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River


Latest News
Two cases filed against Kanak Sarwar’s sister
DU likely to reopen halls for all students on Oct 10
BCB Election 2021: all set for Wednesday's polling
HC orders to shut down all dens of Rajarbagh Pir
'Nirapad.com' director Farhana Annie arrested
3 sentenced to life in prison in Sirajganj
People will vote for BNP to get rid of AL: Fakhrul
Hasan inaugurates PRIMED project of BBC Media Action
'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' bus service starts Dec 1
Dengue claims 2 more lives
Most Read News
Teachers at the heart of education recovery
Public interest litigation and publicity in media
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River
DU dorms reopen today
C-19: Future threats and predictions must not be ignored
Cabinet okays Paurosobha (Amend) Act
Govt to formulate Asset Management Company Act
ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for BD
Qcoom CEO Ripon held for fraud, remanded
Key points of ‘Pandora Papers’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft