JPC to celebrate 67th founding anniversary

Jatiya Press Club (JPC) has taken different programs marking its 67th founding anniversary on October 20.

The managing committee of the JPC has decided to celebrate club's founding anniversary maintaining social distance and health guidelines, said JPC President Farida Yesmin while exchanging views with journalists at an auditorium of the club on Tuesday.

Farida Yesmin said it was not possible to celebrate JPC's 66th founding anniversary last year due to Covid-19 pandemic. But recently the corona situation has been improved and JPC management has decided to celebrate founding anniversary this year.

As per the decision, the JPC will hold a memorial meeting at 11am on October 6 to pay respect to memory of those club members passed away in the last one year.

As part of other programmes, an eye camp will be held on October 7 on the club premises followed by Shishu Ananda Mela on October 8-9, chess competition on October 10-11, air gun competition on October 12, card competition on October 13-14, ludu competition for female members on October 14, table tennis competition on October 16-17 and mini-marathon in the morning of October 20 and a cultural evening on the same day. For participating in Shishu Ananda Mela and sports competition, the JPC will distribute forms among participants.

The last date for collection of forms and food coupons is October 6. Dinner will be held on October 20 and members have been requested to collect card for Dinner by October 15 from club's reception counter. -BSS







