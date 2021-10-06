

EBL signs agreement with Kiva Han

Under the agreement all food outlets of Kiva Han Gruppo (Kiva Han, Smith's Caffe Regalo and Baoxi Kafei) will offer special benefits to EBL customers.

Among others, Md. Tanbeer Dawood, Head of Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL and Anamul Hoq James, General Manager of Kiva Han Gruppo participated at the agreement signing event. M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Samit Bin Salam, Proprietor of Kiva Han Gruppo signed a customer deal on a digital platform recently.