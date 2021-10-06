

ONE Bank inks deal with US-Bangla Airlines

Recently ONE Bank Limited signed an Agreement with US-Bangla Airlines Limited. Under this Agreement, OBL Debit, Credit & Prepaid card holders will enjoy 10% discount on the base fare of domestic air tickets. Beside this, ONE Bank's Credit Card holders can avail "0%" Smart EMI facilities for 3 & 6 month's tenure on domestic & international air tickets along with holiday packages round the year, says a press release.Md. Shafiqul Islam, Head of Marketing and Sales of US-Bangla Airlines Limited and Md. Kamruzzaman, Head of Retail Banking of ONE Bank Limited, signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.High officials of both the organizations were also present in this occasion.