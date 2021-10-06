Video
Bangladesh-Bhutan business dialogue held

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh embassy in Bhutan has organised a business event titled 'Bangladesh Bhutan Business Dialogue' in Bumthang, one of the most vibrant cities in Bhutan.
The event was held on recently as a part of the mission's celebration of the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,  and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, a foreign ministry press release said on Monday.          
The focus of the event was to highlight Bangladesh's recent achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and advancement towards 'Sonar Bangla' as envisioned by the Father of the Nation through cooperation in trade and investment.
The event provided an opportunity to exchange ideas with the local business community on maximizing the benefits of the recently signed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between the two countries.
The Embassy organized the event in association with the Dzongkhag Business  Development Committee (DBDC), which is the representative of the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) in Bumthang area.
Bangladesh ambassador to Bhutan A.K.M. Shahidul Karim presided over the  dialogue while the Governor of Bumthang Kesang Choden Dorji attended the  event as a special guest.    -BSS


