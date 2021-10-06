Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

TCB resumes commodity sales at subsidised prices from today

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will resume selling daily essentials at subsidised prices from today.
Under the OMS programme, the TCB will sell the essentials using 400- 450 mobile trucks through designated dealers every day aimed at keeping the prices of essentials stable in the markets.
Sugar, lentils, soybean oil and onions will be sold at subsidised ratesprices and different Upazilas.
TCB has fixed the prices of sugar at Tk 55 per kg while lentils at Tk 55 a kg, soybean oil at Tk 100 per litre and onions at Tk 30 per kg.
A customer can purchase maximum 2 kg sugar, 1 kg-2 kg lentils, 2 litre soybean and 2 kg-4kg onion at a time, according to a TCB circular.
TCB has allocated 600-800kg of sugar, 300-600kg of lentils and 800-1200 litres of soybean oil to each of the designated dealers daily except for holidays.
The OMS programme will continue across the country until October 28.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL signs agreement with Kiva Han
ONE Bank inks deal with US-Bangla Airlines
Bangladesh-Bhutan business dialogue held
TCB resumes commodity sales at subsidised prices from today
Zero net emissions by 2050: a huge challenge for airline industry
Emirates to operate special Dubai-Manila flights in Oct
BD trade, investment virtual summit Oct 26-Nov 1
BGMEA seeks Germany’s support to EU after LDC graduation


Latest News
Two cases filed against Kanak Sarwar’s sister
DU likely to reopen halls for all students on Oct 10
BCB Election 2021: all set for Wednesday's polling
HC orders to shut down all dens of Rajarbagh Pir
'Nirapad.com' director Farhana Annie arrested
3 sentenced to life in prison in Sirajganj
People will vote for BNP to get rid of AL: Fakhrul
Hasan inaugurates PRIMED project of BBC Media Action
'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' bus service starts Dec 1
Dengue claims 2 more lives
Most Read News
Teachers at the heart of education recovery
Public interest litigation and publicity in media
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River
DU dorms reopen today
C-19: Future threats and predictions must not be ignored
Cabinet okays Paurosobha (Amend) Act
Govt to formulate Asset Management Company Act
ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for BD
Qcoom CEO Ripon held for fraud, remanded
Key points of ‘Pandora Papers’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft