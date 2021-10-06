TCB resumes commodity sales at subsidised prices from today

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will resume selling daily essentials at subsidised prices from today.

Under the OMS programme, the TCB will sell the essentials using 400- 450 mobile trucks through designated dealers every day aimed at keeping the prices of essentials stable in the markets.

Sugar, lentils, soybean oil and onions will be sold at subsidised ratesprices and different Upazilas.

TCB has fixed the prices of sugar at Tk 55 per kg while lentils at Tk 55 a kg, soybean oil at Tk 100 per litre and onions at Tk 30 per kg.

A customer can purchase maximum 2 kg sugar, 1 kg-2 kg lentils, 2 litre soybean and 2 kg-4kg onion at a time, according to a TCB circular.

TCB has allocated 600-800kg of sugar, 300-600kg of lentils and 800-1200 litres of soybean oil to each of the designated dealers daily except for holidays.

The OMS programme will continue across the country until October 28.










