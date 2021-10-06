BD trade, investment virtual summit Oct 26-Nov 1

A week-long "Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit" will be held virtually from October 26 to November 1, 2021.

The summit will be held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangladesh's golden jubilee of independence.

The Ministry of Commerce and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) will host the event. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate it.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen assured of his fullest cooperation to the DCCI during a recent meeting with DCCI President Rizwan Rahman, said the DCCI on Monday.

The theme of the Summit is 'Connecting the Economy of Tomorrow' which coincides the spirit of 1971 where the number 1 stands for a single host nation, 9 stands for nine sectors, 7 stands for seven days and 1 stands for a summit.

The objective of the summit will be to promote Bangladesh as an attractive trading and FDI destination to global businesses, to extend global integration on trade and investment into a new global reality and secure investment in diverse priority and emerging industries for mutual benefits.

The summit will discuss nine sectors underscoring critical enablers and avenues of the economy, demanding massive investments, especially in infrastructure.

Followed by the inauguration, there will be a series of sector specific webinars where dignitaries, ministers, high government officials, researchers, think tanks, economists, policy makers and academicians both from home and abroad will also join.

More than 160+ B2B are expected to be held with the participation of 320+ business entrepreneurs.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen appreciated the endeavour of MoC and DCCI and said that it will be a very timely initiative to attract the readiness of Bangladesh to lure foreign investments.

Despite the pandemic, Bangladesh is poised to keep a positive economic growth, he said.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said despite the Covid crunch Bangladesh has registered a remarkable 5.47% GDP growth in FY2021.

He said the confidence of the global investors in Bangladesh has increased as some bold and strategic reforms are consistently being taken considering the changing geo-economic dynamics and private sector needs.

The DCCI President sought cooperation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to disseminate the summit information to the businesses around the globe through all the Diplomatic Missions of Bangladesh. -UNB





