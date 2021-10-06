Video
BGMEA seeks Germany’s support to EU after LDC graduation

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan sought Germany's support in the continuation of duty-benefit for Bangladesh in the European Union for 12 years after the graduation from LDC in 2026 to ensure smoother transition.
The BGMEA president made the call when newly appointed ambassador of Germany to Bangladesh, Achim Trster, paid a courtesy call on him at the BGMEA office in the capital on Monday.
BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President Miran Ali and Ms. Caren Blume, Head of Development Section at the embassy were also present on the occasion, said a press release.
The BGMEA president welcomed the new German ambassador and apprised him of the present situation of Bangladesh's apparel industry, its challenges, opportunities and future priorities.
Highlighting the progress made by the industry in the areas of workplace safety, environmental sustainability and workers' welfare, Faruque requested the envoy to promote the RMG industry positively to his government, buyers and other relevant stakeholders. Faruque also expressed thanks to ambassador Achim Trster for the German government's friendly support for the betterment of Bangladesh RMG industry.
They expressed willingness about more collaboration for further development of Bangladesh garment industry, especially in the area of sustainability.    -BSS


