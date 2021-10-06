GM, Ford to settle trademark suit on Cruise name

NEW YORK, Oct 5: General Motors and Ford plan to settle a trademark lawsuit over the similarity of Ford's "BlueCruise" system to the "Cruise" business owned by GM, according to a court filing.

US District Judge Susan Illston ordered the case "dismissed without prejudice" after the two parties told the court they were agreeing to a settlement.

GM had filed the suit in July after Ford launched BlueCruise, which allows motorists to drive hands-free, in April.

GM said the Ford moniker too closely resembled "Cruise," its autonomous driving subsidiary, as well as "Super Cruise," a system for hands-free driving on some GM autos. Ford had argued that the term "cruise" is frequently employed in car systems and that the suit should be dismissed.

A Ford spokesman confirmed that the suit was being settled but declined additional comment. But the Ford spokesman said BlueCruise would be used on upcoming models. -AFP





