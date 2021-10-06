Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BIFFL declares Tk 21.66cr cash dividend

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Desk

BIFFL declares Tk 21.66cr cash dividend

BIFFL declares Tk 21.66cr cash dividend

Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Ltd (BIFFL) shareholders approved the Audited Financial Statements for the FY2020 and declared cash dividend of BDT21.66 crore at its 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) recently on a virtual platform, says a press release.
It also paid income tax of BDT78.17crore in the said year to the national exchequer. In 2020, the company earned a total revenue of BDT190.04 crore and made after tax profit of BDT54.16 crore.
Established in 2011 asa state-owned specialized financial institution, BIFFL extends finance to Infrastructure and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects. Apart from that, it has been channeling development partner's funds in the energy efficiency and environment-friendly sectors as well as food value chain improvement projects to facilitate sustainable development of the country.
Abdur Rouf Talukder, Chairman of BIFFL and Senior Secretary to the Finance Division, Ministry of Finance, presided over the AGM.
Other directors and shareholders including  Md. Anisur Rahman, Senior Secretary, Energy and Mineral Resources Division;  Md. Nazrul Islam, Secretary, Road Transport and Highways Division; Ms. Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division;  Md. Abu Bakr Siddique, Secretary, Bridges Division;  Md. Habibur Rahman, Secretary, Power Division;  Md. Ekhlasur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Finance Division and  S. M. Anisuzzaman, Chief Executive Officer of BIFFL attended the meeting. The Company Secretary of BIFFL, representative of the Finance Division, Ministry of Finance and the external auditor were also attended the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL signs agreement with Kiva Han
ONE Bank inks deal with US-Bangla Airlines
Bangladesh-Bhutan business dialogue held
TCB resumes commodity sales at subsidised prices from today
Zero net emissions by 2050: a huge challenge for airline industry
Emirates to operate special Dubai-Manila flights in Oct
BD trade, investment virtual summit Oct 26-Nov 1
BGMEA seeks Germany’s support to EU after LDC graduation


Latest News
Two cases filed against Kanak Sarwar’s sister
DU likely to reopen halls for all students on Oct 10
BCB Election 2021: all set for Wednesday's polling
HC orders to shut down all dens of Rajarbagh Pir
'Nirapad.com' director Farhana Annie arrested
3 sentenced to life in prison in Sirajganj
People will vote for BNP to get rid of AL: Fakhrul
Hasan inaugurates PRIMED project of BBC Media Action
'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' bus service starts Dec 1
Dengue claims 2 more lives
Most Read News
Teachers at the heart of education recovery
Public interest litigation and publicity in media
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River
DU dorms reopen today
C-19: Future threats and predictions must not be ignored
Cabinet okays Paurosobha (Amend) Act
Govt to formulate Asset Management Company Act
ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for BD
Qcoom CEO Ripon held for fraud, remanded
Key points of ‘Pandora Papers’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft