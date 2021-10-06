

BIFFL declares Tk 21.66cr cash dividend

It also paid income tax of BDT78.17crore in the said year to the national exchequer. In 2020, the company earned a total revenue of BDT190.04 crore and made after tax profit of BDT54.16 crore.

Established in 2011 asa state-owned specialized financial institution, BIFFL extends finance to Infrastructure and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects. Apart from that, it has been channeling development partner's funds in the energy efficiency and environment-friendly sectors as well as food value chain improvement projects to facilitate sustainable development of the country.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, Chairman of BIFFL and Senior Secretary to the Finance Division, Ministry of Finance, presided over the AGM.

Other directors and shareholders including Md. Anisur Rahman, Senior Secretary, Energy and Mineral Resources Division; Md. Nazrul Islam, Secretary, Road Transport and Highways Division; Ms. Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division; Md. Abu Bakr Siddique, Secretary, Bridges Division; Md. Habibur Rahman, Secretary, Power Division; Md. Ekhlasur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Finance Division and S. M. Anisuzzaman, Chief Executive Officer of BIFFL attended the meeting. The Company Secretary of BIFFL, representative of the Finance Division, Ministry of Finance and the external auditor were also attended the meeting.



