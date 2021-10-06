Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Comviva launches payment platform in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Desk

Comviva, the global leader in digital financial solutions, Tuesday announced the launch of mobiquity® Pay X, its next generation digital wallet and payment platform in Bangladesh market.
mobiquity® Pay is amongst the world's largest digital financial services platforms, powering over 70 digital wallets and payment services for 130+ million consumers and processing over 7 billion transactions exceeding USD 130 billion annually in more than 50 countries.
In SAARC region, Comviva is powering Banks and Financial Institutions in Bangladesh, Nepal and India, says a press release.
This comes as a strategic decision by the company which is aggressively expanding its market share in the digital payments space in Bangladesh. With partnership agreements signed with leading Banks and Wallet Operators in SAARC region, Comviva is poised for market expansion and launching new service offerings to cater to the customer needs in countries like Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and Nepal.
With its next generation mobiquity® Pay X platform, Comviva has enhanced all aspects of digital financial solution, including scalability, faster deployment and time to market, simpler user lifecycle management & experience and enhanced security.
This new platform is completely built on microservices based architecture with fully independent and reusable components. mobiquity® Pay X has enabled Open APIs to easily integrate with third party systems and extended financial ecosystem. To enhance user experience, the platform now offers a revamped slicker mobile app for consumers, agents, merchants and other business users and provides an advanced User Management System (UMS) that allows back-office users to easily manage the complete lifecycle of consumers, agents, merchants, and other business users seamlessly. Its intuitive user-interface, predefined templates and real-time feedback help quickly perform operations.
The new platform significantly strengthens security with robust authentication and authorization modules. It provides complete flexibility to easily configure various PIN, password and access rules as per the requirements. Its advanced session management capabilities help identify all active sessions and logins from a user through multiple devices and takes corrective action to prevent frauds.
Speaking on the launch Md Arifuzzaman, Country Manager for Bangladesh at Comviva, said, "We are excited about our expansion in digital payments market in Bangladesh and looking ahead to work with some of the leading financial services providers in enabling contactless payments, scaling aid payments both domestic and international and helping them in their journey for the next phase of growth in providing financial inclusion."
Vivek Agrawal, Global Head - Enterprise Business at Comviva, said, " With this new platform, Comviva has completely automated the software delivery process accelerating time to market."
mobiquity® Pay X offers Order and Payment System that provides consumers a unified view of transactions performed by various payment instruments. It provides end-to-end tracking of entire payment transaction across all stages. It also enables back-office users to view status of payment transactions and identify failed and ambiguous transactions to take corrective actions like refund to complete the order-payment cycle.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL signs agreement with Kiva Han
ONE Bank inks deal with US-Bangla Airlines
Bangladesh-Bhutan business dialogue held
TCB resumes commodity sales at subsidised prices from today
Zero net emissions by 2050: a huge challenge for airline industry
Emirates to operate special Dubai-Manila flights in Oct
BD trade, investment virtual summit Oct 26-Nov 1
BGMEA seeks Germany’s support to EU after LDC graduation


Latest News
Two cases filed against Kanak Sarwar’s sister
DU likely to reopen halls for all students on Oct 10
BCB Election 2021: all set for Wednesday's polling
HC orders to shut down all dens of Rajarbagh Pir
'Nirapad.com' director Farhana Annie arrested
3 sentenced to life in prison in Sirajganj
People will vote for BNP to get rid of AL: Fakhrul
Hasan inaugurates PRIMED project of BBC Media Action
'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' bus service starts Dec 1
Dengue claims 2 more lives
Most Read News
Teachers at the heart of education recovery
Public interest litigation and publicity in media
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River
DU dorms reopen today
C-19: Future threats and predictions must not be ignored
Cabinet okays Paurosobha (Amend) Act
Govt to formulate Asset Management Company Act
ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for BD
Qcoom CEO Ripon held for fraud, remanded
Key points of ‘Pandora Papers’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft