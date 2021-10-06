realme launches flagship killer GT Master Edition

Top smartphone brand of 2021 Q2 according to Canalys, realme has recently introduced their flagship killer phone from its GT series - realme GT Master Edition.

realme launched the smartphone through an event in collaboration with country's most favorite tech reviewing YouTube channel Android ToTo Company (ATC). The same event also saw the unveiling of two other stylish phones from realme C series - C21Y and C11 2021 - and four top-notch AIoT products.

realme GT Master Edition is the first phone in the world to have a 3D leather back. The super-premium smartphone is equipped with the country's first flagship processor Snapdragon 778G 5G. With a Super AMOLED display powered by 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage - the GT Master Edition is available in two colors - Voyager Grey and Day-break Blue.

Smartphone users can avail this phone at an exciting price of BDT 33,990 only. However, smartphone lovers can get this phone from Daraz during its Flash Sale on October 05 at 5pm at an offer price of BDT 30,990 only! And not just that, customers will also get one time screen replacement warranty for 6 months, exclusive GT Master Edition T-Shirt and up to 24 months' EMI facilities on selected bank cards under this offer. To know more, please visit - https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_6vsCT

TUV Rheinland certified C21Y is equipped with a triple cameras and UniSOC T610 processor, which is even more powerful than Snapdragon 665. It also has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and two color options - Cross Black and Cross Blue. realme C21Y is currently available at an exciting price of BDT 12,490 only.

Meanwhile, the C11 2021 has hit the market with a strong 5000mAh battery, reverse charging and super power saving mode features. The smartphone is originally priced at BDT 8,990, but it will be available at an exciting price of BDT 7,990 only during the flash sale on Pickaboo on October 06.

The AIoT devices launched during the event were - realme Smart Scale (BDT 4,599); realme Smart Cam 360 (BDT 3,399); realme N1 Sonic Electric Tooth Brush (BDT 999); and realme Buds 2 Neo (BDT 499). The tech-savvy youth can buy all these AIoT devices at exciting discount prices on Daraz flash sale on October 05. The details of the offer can be found at - https://cutt.ly/realme_Bangladesh.







