Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Swiss envoy visits LafargeHolcim Surma Plant

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Correspondent

Swiss envoy visits LafargeHolcim Surma Plant

Swiss envoy visits LafargeHolcim Surma Plant

Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard along with Thomas Baumgartner, Counsellor - Head of Political, Economic and Cultural Affairs recently visited the Surma Plant of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh (LHB) at Chhatak in Sunamganj.
Asif Bhuiyan, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and HR Director and Harpal Singh, Head of Industrial Operations and Plant Manager, Surma of LHB welcomed her at the plant, says a press release.
During the visit Her Excellency was briefed on manufacturing process, quality control system and innovation facilities of the integrated cement plant. Later she took a tour to the cement plant, aggregate plant, Geocycle facilities and community development center.
She praised the state of the art manufacturing facilities and sustainable community development initiatives of the company at the end of her visit. LafargeHolcim Bangladesh is a joint venture of Holcim based in Switzerland and Cementos Molins based in Spain.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL signs agreement with Kiva Han
ONE Bank inks deal with US-Bangla Airlines
Bangladesh-Bhutan business dialogue held
TCB resumes commodity sales at subsidised prices from today
Zero net emissions by 2050: a huge challenge for airline industry
Emirates to operate special Dubai-Manila flights in Oct
BD trade, investment virtual summit Oct 26-Nov 1
BGMEA seeks Germany’s support to EU after LDC graduation


Latest News
Two cases filed against Kanak Sarwar’s sister
DU likely to reopen halls for all students on Oct 10
BCB Election 2021: all set for Wednesday's polling
HC orders to shut down all dens of Rajarbagh Pir
'Nirapad.com' director Farhana Annie arrested
3 sentenced to life in prison in Sirajganj
People will vote for BNP to get rid of AL: Fakhrul
Hasan inaugurates PRIMED project of BBC Media Action
'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' bus service starts Dec 1
Dengue claims 2 more lives
Most Read News
Teachers at the heart of education recovery
Public interest litigation and publicity in media
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River
DU dorms reopen today
C-19: Future threats and predictions must not be ignored
Cabinet okays Paurosobha (Amend) Act
Govt to formulate Asset Management Company Act
ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for BD
Qcoom CEO Ripon held for fraud, remanded
Key points of ‘Pandora Papers’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft