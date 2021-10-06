

Swiss envoy visits LafargeHolcim Surma Plant

Asif Bhuiyan, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and HR Director and Harpal Singh, Head of Industrial Operations and Plant Manager, Surma of LHB welcomed her at the plant, says a press release.

During the visit Her Excellency was briefed on manufacturing process, quality control system and innovation facilities of the integrated cement plant. Later she took a tour to the cement plant, aggregate plant, Geocycle facilities and community development center.

She praised the state of the art manufacturing facilities and sustainable community development initiatives of the company at the end of her visit. LafargeHolcim Bangladesh is a joint venture of Holcim based in Switzerland and Cementos Molins based in Spain.

























